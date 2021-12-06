XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Strategic Acquisition of 3a-diagnostics GmbH

The acquisition positions XPhyto to be a leading Biosensor producer integrating thin film technology with 3a-diagnostics biosensor technology

The acquisition of 3a, a German-based rapid point-of-care diagnostics firm adds IP and a deeply experienced scientific expertise to XPhyto

Gains technical and business synergies

Secures XPhyto a near-term infectious disease biosensor portfolio and related Intellectual Property

VANCOUVER, BC and UTTENWEILER, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the acquisition of 3a-diagnostics GmbH ("3a"), first announced July 20, 2021, is now complete.

"The strategic acquisition of 3a is a transformative step in XPhyto's commercial strategy," said Peter Damouni, XPhyto director. "The integration of a highly innovative European biosensor development company places XPhyto at the forefront of the rapid point-of-care test industry, an explosive and technology driven sector. This transaction is the second acquisition since going public in August 2019. XPhyto completed the takeover of Vektor Pharma TF GmbH in September 2019. The corporate strategy of acquiring high-tech biotechnology and pharma companies showcases the potential growth acceleration and synergies for XPhyto's biosensors, diagnostics and drug delivery portfolios."

3a is a research-based biotechnology company located Southeast of Stuttgart, Germany, specializing in the development, production and marketing of point-of-care (PoC) test systems. 3a has developed and patented a pipeline of oral biosensor screening tests for bacterial and viral infectious diseases, including stomatitis, periimplantitis, periodontitis, group A strep, and influenza A. The company has developed a high-throughput biosensor screening platform for rapid identification of new biosensor targets. 3a has also received grant funding from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research for the development of real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use oral screening tests for the rapid detection of influenza A variants that are high-risk pandemic threats such as H1N1 and H5N1.

3a's COVID-19 portfolio includes "Covid-ID Lab" a rapid point-of-care PCR test platform with a CE mark approved for sale in Europe. Total processing time is 25 minutes with minimal equipment and training. On July 28, 2021, XPhyto and 3a announced the identification of the first saliva activated "in-mouth" biosensor candidates for the detection of a COVID-19 infection. This research is the foundation for the development of the first enzyme-activated biosensors for real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use oral screening applications for the rapid detection of COVID-19.

The Company has recently received an EU commercial registration number to sell its biosensor for mouth related infections and oral inflammation, announced August 30, 2021. This product has application for the global oral health and cosmetic dentistry market. The Global Dental Services Market is expected to be $435 billion in 2021 according to MedicalExpo e-magazine and projected to reach $698.8 billion by 2030 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% according to Precedence Research.

"With the integration of 3a's biosensor technology into our next-generation ODF platform, we are excited to be positioned to transform and dominate the market for rapid screening tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, with highly affordable rapid oral tests starting in the coming year," says Prof. Dr. Thomas Beckert, Managing Director of Vektor Pharma TF GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of XPhyto. He adds, "we have several biosensors in the development pipeline and plan to enter the market with low-cost rapid tests for infectious diseases, for which there are currently no rapid tests available, as early as 2022. We are very confident and excited to have the opportunity to revolutionize the diagnostics and rapid test market with products based on our integrated proprietary technologies, that are unique and leading in the world."

The acquisition of 3a is projected to produce significant synergies in research and development and manufacturing; significantly improved margins for commercial products, such as Covid-ID Lab; as well as expedite commercialization of products in 3a's near-market development pipeline. 3a's intellectual property, including patents, know-how, expertise and contracts are included in the acquisition.

Executive management of 3a will be led by Prof. Dr. Beckert, managing director of Vektor Pharma TF GmbH. Prof Dr. Beckert is a German-based scientist and experienced corporate executive who is leading XPhyto's drug formulation and diagnostics operations.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Knox Henderson

T: 604-551-2360

E: info@xphyto.com

Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building a successful diagnostic, drug delivery, and medical cannabis company. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not succeed in developing a commercial product; that the sale of products may not be a viable business; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; product regulatory risk; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; currency risks; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676121/XPhyto-Completes-Strategic-Acquisition-of-3a-diagnostics-GmbH