Tata Elxsi recognized as a 'Leader' and specialized ER&D Service Provider across multiple industries in Zinnov Zones 2021 annual ratings

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a world-leading design and technology services company, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked in the 'Leadership Zone' across multiple sectors in the latest 'Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services - 2021' ratings. Zinnov is a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory company, with core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, and Globalization.

The report recognizes Tata Elxsi as a leader in Automotive, Medical Devices, and Telecom industries, and ranked it in the Leadership Zone for its significant contribution in ADAS and OTT Technologies. With decades of experience in Design-led Digital Engineering, technology development, testing, and systems integration services, Tata Elxsi has an unparalleled depth of industry expertise in each of these segments.

In Digital Engineering and transformation, Tata Elxsi has been recognized for its AI Engineering worldwide, and contribution to Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) technologies that deliver reliable 5G networks.

Relating to geographic markets in focus, the ratings accredited Tata Elxsi as the most mature ER&D Service Provider in Japan for the expansive and emerging category, and delivering the largest scale among niche and established players in Germany.

Further, it has been rated as the most specialized ER&D Service Provider in the Execution Zone for industrial digital, telehealth, telematics technologies, and semiconductors.

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, "Tata Elxsi's leadership position in the 2021 ER&D Zinnov Zones assessment is a function of its stronghold in key engineering verticals such as Automotive, Telecommunications, and Medical Devices. The firm fosters a design-led thinking approach and has invested significantly to build IP. Solutions such as such as AIVA (video analytics), TEPlay (an OTT platform), Tether (cloud-based hyper-scale IoT platform), and CVP (Connected Vehicle platform) have helped it differentiate itself from its peers, which will propel its growth."

Upon receiving these coveted recognitions, Nitin Pai, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Tata Elxsi, said, "The Zinnov Zones 2021 ratings are a testament to our success in delivering best in class engineering services and products for the digital world. We are delighted to be recognized in the Zinnov ratings as a validation of our work by our customers. This achievement underlines how design and technology together can deliver great consumer experiences and fuel brand and business success."

About Zinnov Zones

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating published by Zinnov which assesses Global Service Providers based on their competencies, capabilities, and market success. Since 2009, Zinnov Zones (previously known as GSPR - Global Service Provider Ratings) has become one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and Service Providers to better understand the vendor ecosystem across multiple domains such as Digital Transformation, ER&D Services, IOT, HIA, and Media and Entertainment.

This is the thirteenth consecutive year that Zinnov has assessed Service Providers for their ER&D capabilities. The detailed ratings and contact information of Service Providers are available at: https://zinnovzones.com/

About Tata Elxsi ( www.tataelxsi.com)

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company and a part of the $100+ billion Tata Group. Tata Elxsi works with leading automotive, consumer electronics, media & entertainment providers and operators to develop innovative products, services, and applications that create consumer delight, loyalty, and drive revenue growth. This is backed by over 30 years of design and engineering experience and deep specialization in transportation, media, communications, healthcare engineering and service delivery, a global delivery presence, and offshore development centers in India.

Media Contact

Tata Elxsi

Hari Balan

Corporate Communications

+91 80 2297 9123

Email: media@tataelxsi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg