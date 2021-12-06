Anzeige
Montag, 06.12.2021
Spartanisches Urteil! Diese Aktie muss um den Faktor 7 steigen!
WKN: 914879 ISIN: SE0000112385 Ticker-Symbol: SDV 
Tradegate
06.12.21
09:01 Uhr
21,880 Euro
-0,840
-3,70 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
06.12.2021 | 09:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on SAAB (233/21)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
SAAB B (SAAB) until close of business as of December 6, 2021. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030987
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
