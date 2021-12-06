Smart Bus Platform Zeelo Launches UK's first Fully Electric Employee Commute Service

Zeelo, the smart bus platform for organisations, has launched the UK's first fully electric commuter bus service with Ocado

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeelo provides smart bus services for 110 companies and schools globally, transporting 5,000 people per day, saving over 7,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. They aim to transition all of their services into fully electric programmes by 2030.

The electric vehicle programme provides a full 360-degree analysis of the possibilities of businesses providing a fully electric commuting service, including site surveying, charging infrastructure options, routing analysis and vehicle suitability.

This new service, which launched on 29th November, transports employees to and from Ocado Group and Ocado Retail's head office locations in Hatfield, UK, from nearby towns including St Albans and Welwyn Garden City.

By providing an all-electric bus programme, Zeelo and Ocado hope to save 16 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually whilst also offering another valuable transportation link to the office for staff who are living in areas that may be underserved by public transport

Mark Potter, Head of Building Services at Ocado Group said, "Ocado is committed to being the UK's most sustainable grocer. This starts at our head office where we encourage employees to swap their car for a sustainable alternative. The introduction of the electric bus service with Zeelo allows our employees to benefit from a net zero commuting option

Sam Ryan, CEO of Zeelo said "We're delighted to be partnering with Ocado and introducing our first electric service to the UK market. This is the start of a decade long journey for us in our goal to operate a fully electric fleet by 2030. Ocado is the perfect partner for our first deployment as we share the same tremendous passion for sustainability."

Zeelo is welcoming conversations with organisations that are considering a fully electric commuting service. Please log into https://info.zeelo.co/electric-commuter-service if you would like to understand more.

About Zeelo:

Zeelo is a smart bus platform for organisations, on a mission to enable access to safe and sustainable transportation for everyday journeys. The company is headquartered in London with operations in the UK, USA and South Africa, serving over 70 customers with over 75 employees and moving nearly 100,000 riders each month. Zeelo was founded by serial mobility entrepreneurs Sam Ryan and Barney Williams, who exited JumpIn, a ride-sharing business, to Addison Lee in 2014.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (Ticker OCDO). It provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions to some of the world's largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. Ocado has spent two decades innovating for grocery online, investing in a wide technology estate that includes robotics, AI & machine learning, simulation, forecasting, and edge intelligence.

About Ocado Retail

Ocado.com (operated by Ocado Retail) is the world's largest dedicated online supermarket, and is a joint venture between Marks & Spencer Group and Ocado Group. With over 800,000 active customers, we are the UK's fastest-growing supermarket. Customers benefit from an unbeatable range of almost 50,000 products - including big-name brands, more than 7,000 items from the M&S food and drink range and Ocado's Own-Range - unbeatable service, with more than 97% orders accurate and on-time, and the most sustainable grocery proposition with the lowest levels of food waste (0.4%) of any British grocer. Every order is carefully packed in one of our distribution centres using world-leading software and technology. Shopping is then delivered directly to customers using a network of regional spokes in one of our vans. Ocado developed the first grocery shopping app in 2010 and continues to develop and innovate to offer their customers the best possible experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1702649/Zeelo_Electric_Bus_Service.jpg