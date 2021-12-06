DJ Hong Kong Tourism Board: Hong Kong Successfully Hosts the 18th World Congress of Chinese Medicine for the First Time

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 December 2021 - The 18th World Congress of Chinese Medicine (WCCM), one of the world's largest academic events in the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), was successfully held in Hong Kong for the first time at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 4 December 2021.

Officiating guests including: the Hon Mrs. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China (6th from left), Mr. C Y Leung, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the People's Republic of China (4th from right), Mr. Tan Tieniu, Vice Director of Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R. (4th from left), Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee, JP, Secretary for Food and Health of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, The People's Republic of China (3rd from right), Dr. Chui Tak-yi, JP, Under Secretary for Food and Health of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, The People's Republic of China (3rd from left), Dr. Ronald Lam, JP, Director of Health of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, The People's Republic of China (2nd from left), Dr. Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun, former Director-General of the World Health Organization (2nd from right), Ms. Feng Jiu, Permanent President of Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association (5th from left), Mr. Tommy Li Ying-sang, Chairman of the Federation of the Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Chinese Medicine Traders Association (1st from right), and Professor Lyu Aiping, Dean of School of Chinese Medicine, Hong Kong Baptist University (1st from left) joined hands to kick off The 18th World Congress of Chinese Medicine.

The 18th World Congress of Chinese Medicine

Thanks to the bidding efforts of the Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association, which is a member of the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador (HKCA) programme, initiated by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), in collaboration with the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS), the hybrid event attracted more than 2,000 TCM academics and experts, generated over 3.8 million views from over 60 countries and regions.

As physical gatherings resumed for the first time since the pandemic started, WCCM provided a platform for participants to engage in meaningful dialogue, covering TCM practices, benefits, opportunities and challenges, and the development potential of TCM.

Mr. Ma Jianzhong, President of WFCMS, said, "We are pleased to host this edition of WCCM in Hong Kong for the first time. Embracing Chinese philosophy and culture, Hong Kong is the ideal place for academic and cultural exchanges to explore the way forward for furthering the global development of TCM, and its role in combating the pandemic through collaboration between practitioners and public sectors."

Mr. Sang Binsheng, Vice President and Secretary General of WFCMS added, "Hong Kong is renowned for being the 'World's Meeting Place' thanks to its globally accessible and convenient transport network, large-scale world-class venues, facilities and professional services. We look forward to gathering again in Hong Kong and navigating the future of TCM development together."

With its unrivalled fundamentals, Hong Kong is the core international city in the Greater Bay Area, a super-connector in the Belt and Road Initiative, and the ideal platform to promote TCM on the global stage.

HKTB Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng said, "Hong Kong enjoys unique geographical and cultural advantages, and is the ideal destination for international conventions. Many such events have taken place recently, demonstrating Hong Kong's ability to host large-scale global events safely and efficiently. Apart from TCM, Hong Kong will continue to leverage the city's advantages as an East-meets-West showcase to promote the very best of Chinese heritage."

The congress received extensive support from government and industry bodies. The National Administration of TCM and the Hong Kong Food and Health Bureau acted as advisors, and it was organised by the WFCMS, along with the Hong Kong Registered Chinese Medicine Practitioners Association and the WFCM (Hong Kong) Council Members Association as local hosts.

Hong Kong - A World-Class Medical Convention Hub

Hong Kong is a cultural melting pot, bringing together the best that the world has to offer, demonstrating the true definition of 'East meets West', even in the field of medicine. With its high global professional standing in medical science, Hong Kong plays a bridging role to contribute to the further development of TCM, as well as many Western medical disciplines.

This winter, the city will also play host to key medical conventions, including the International Annual Congress of the Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgeons of Asia (ELSA) 2021, and the Hong Kong International Dental Expo and Symposium (HKIDEAS) 2021, both of which are led by Convention Ambassadors of the two organisations under the HKCA programme.

About the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador (HKCA) programme

Initiated by the HKTB, the HKCA programme brings together distinguished leaders from business and professional bodies to make Hong Kong the premier choice for regional and global meetings, conventions and exhibitions. HKTB provides comprehensive professional support and services to HKCAs, from event planning, bidding and preparation to execution. For more details, visit www.mehongkong.com/hkca.

