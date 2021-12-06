The new provisions define clearly what hybrid power plants are and what kind of grid tariffs they should pay. The regulation may be particularly favorable for hybrid wind-solar plants, especially in North-Eastern Brazil, where the grid is not strong enough to support further renewable energy development.From pv magazine Brazil The Brazilian energy regulator - Aneel - approved, last Tuesday, a new regulation for the operation of hybrid power plants. Resolution 954/2021 defines what hybrid projects are and establishes the rules for permitting and contracting the use of transmission systems. In addition, ...

