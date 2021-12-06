VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Name change and index replacement VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Wide Moat UCITS ETF

Announcement - Name Change and Index replacement for VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Wide Moat UCITS ETF (ISIN: IE00BQQP9H09)

The Directors of VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc (hereinafter the "Company") wish to announce the name change of the sub-fund of the Company from "VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Wide Moat UCITS ETF" to "VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Sustainable Wide Moat UCITS ETF" and the replacement of its underlying index from "Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index" to "Morningstar US Sustainable Moat Focus Index".

The mentioned changes will be effective as of 17thDecember 2021.

The updated documentation as well as the FAQ document are available on www.vaneck.com.



