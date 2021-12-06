The "Central Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By Solutions Type (Firewall, Antivirus Antimalware, Risk Compliance Management, Others), By Deployment Type, By Security Type, By End Use Industry, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Central Eastern European Cybersecurity Market was valued at USD4.95 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD11.02 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.35% during the forecast period.

Increased instances of data breaches, increasing government initiatives, expanding internet user base, rising cyberattacks in healthcare, BFSI, retail and government sectors for identity theft, financial gains, account access etc. to positively influence the Central Eastern European Cybersecurity Market in the coming years.

Firewall captured 15.78% of the Central Eastern European Cybersecurity Market share in the year 2020; however, secure web gateways segment is expected to grow at a higher pace due to their ability to identify and protect against advanced Internet-based attacks using web traffic inspection at the application layer.

Based on deployment type, the market is sub-segmented into on-premises and cloud. The on-premises segment held a market share of 56.20% in the year 2020. However, cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period due to widespread adoption of cloud-based storage platforms across the industries.

The major players operating in the Central Eastern European Cybersecurity Market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., McAfee Corp, Sophos Group Plc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., FireEye Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Inc, CyberArk Software Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Zscaler Inc., Sonicwall Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc.

These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Central Eastern European Cybersecurity Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Central Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By Solutions Type:

Firewall

Antivirus and Antimalware

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Intrusion Prevention/Detection System

Encryption Decryption

Secure Web Gateways

Email Filtering

Central Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Central Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By Security Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Content Security

Central Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By End-Use Industry:

BFSI

Defense

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Power

Central Eastern Europe Cybersecurity Market, By Country:

Czech Republic

Estonia

Lithuania

Poland

Croatia

Romania

Latvia

Hungary

Slovenia

Bulgaria

Albania

Montenegro

Company Profiles:

Cisco Systems Inc

IBM Corporation

Fortinet Inc

Palo Alto Networks Inc

McAfee Corp

Sophos Group Plc

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

FireEye Inc

Juniper Networks Inc

Check Point Software Technologies Inc

CyberArk Software Ltd

Trend Micro Inc

Zscaler Inc

Sonicwall Inc

Barracuda Networks Inc

