The "Italy Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2016 2025) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction Q1 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total construction production index in Italy declined by 8.1% in the first eight months of 2020. This negative growth in the construction sector is also reflected in the GDP of the country. However, the construction industry is expected to recover in 2021.

With people being forced to spend most of their time inside their homes, they have started to look for houses that are spacious and provides a place for work from home activities. As a result, housing property demand is rising in Southern Italy.

Usually, the prices in the northern cities such as Milan tend to be on the higher side as compared to homes in the southern cities of Italy. However, with the rise of remote working, people are preferring to move to a more spacious area at a cheaper rate. This has resulted in a massive demand for housing in cities such as Verona, Genoa, and Rome. Whereas, the demand for housing has dropped by 10% in Milan.

According to the Q4 2020 Global Construction Survey, construction industry in Italy is expected to grow by 17.3% to reach US$ 215995.6 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Italy remains intact.

The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2025. The construction output in the country is expected to reach US$ 235146.5 million by 2025.

This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in Italy, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in Italy.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Coverage Includes:

Italy Residential Building Construction Coverage

Italy Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

Italy Commercial Building Construction Coverage

Italy Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

Italy Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

Italy Institutional Building Construction Coverage

Italy Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

Italy Infrastructure Construction Sectors

Italy Green Infrastructure Construction

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb3s2d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005331/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900