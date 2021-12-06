The elevator is powered not only by the solar array and the batteries but also by the energy produced by the elevator itself while it is moving, through gravitational storage.From pv magazine France In the Italian town of Cuneo, located in the northern region of Piedmont, Italian PV module manufacturer FuturaSun has installed a solar-plus-storage system to power a panoramic elevator. The pilot project is part of the Store4HUC program which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, and is the first in a series of four to be developed in Austria, Croatia, Slovenia and Italy. The aim is ...

