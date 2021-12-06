- (PLX AI) - NRC Group appointed Ole Anton Gulsvik as new Chief Financial Officer.
- • Appointment effective from 1 March 2022
- • Gulsvik most recently served as CEO of Seven Seas Group
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:22
|NRC Group ASA - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
|11:16
|NRC Group Names Gulsvik New CFO
|19.11.
|NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Finland - EUR 4.9 million
|17.11.
|NRC Group ASA: Financial calendar
|10.11.
|NRC Group Is on Track for Better Margins, DNB Says in Upgrade; Shares up 3.5%
|(PLX AI) - NRC Group is on track to post better EBIT margins, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.• Price target raised to NOK 40 from NOK 17• Shares rose 3.5% in morning trading•...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NRC GROUP ASA
|2,160
|+4,10 %