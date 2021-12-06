The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2021-12-06: ISIN code LT0000670051 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB0N028B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB0N028B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2021-12-08 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2028-03-03 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,0 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,000 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,016 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,030 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 66 300 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 663 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 20 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 19 980 055,35 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.