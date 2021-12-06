DJ PAO Severstal: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

06 December 2021

PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, that a resolution on payment of a dividend for the three months ended 30 September 2021 was passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 3 December 2021.

Severstal's shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 85.93 rubles per share for the three months ended 30 September 2021. The record date for this dividend payment is 14 December 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

