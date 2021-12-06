- (PLX AI) - Vestas gives third update on cyber incident.
- • Vestas all systems are, with very few exceptions, up and running
- • Vestas: data was illegally retrieved from our IT systems and the attackers have since threatened to publish the stolen data
- • Vestas: stolen data has been leaked by the attackers and potentially offered to third parties
- • Vestas: leaked data mostly relate to Vestas' internal matters
- • Vestas: attack failed in attempt to extort Vestas, but the attackers did manage to steal data from Vestas, and that data has been illegally shared externally
- • Vestas says investigating what personal data is affected by the attack and will initiate communicating to affected parties within the next few days
