

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales growth eased in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



The retail sales value increased 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, after a 1.0 percent growth in September. Economists had expected the sales to remain unchanged.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 5.3 percent in September, after a 2.2 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had forecast a growth of 6.9 percent.



Food sales declined 0.1 percent monthly in October, while non-food product sales grew 0.3 percent.



In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.2 percent on month in October, after a 0.7 percent gain in September. The annual growth rose to 2.8 percent from 3.9 percent a month ago.



