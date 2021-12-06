

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Ontario, Canada-based Erie Meat Products Ltd. is recalling approximately 1,224 pounds of fully cooked chicken bologna products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The chicken bologna products were imported and distributed into the United States without the benefit of FSIS import reinspection.



The recalled products included 24-lb. cases containing 12, 2-lb vacuum-packed packages of 'GOLDEN MAPLE Chicken Bologna' with product code 91203 and 'BEST BEFORE' dates of '2023-APR-13', '2023-APR-18', and '2023-MAY-03'.



The fully cooked chicken bologna items were imported on or around November 15, 2021. They do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. Each box bears the Canada establishment seal '713.' These items were shipped to correctional institutions in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.



The company initiated the recall after the problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Institutions who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



