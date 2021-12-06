Mining Equipment Market revenue to hit $90 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Major mining equipment market players include Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Limited, Terex Corporation, Metso Corporation, SANY Group, CNH Industrial, AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Komatsu Ltd., Joy Global Inc., Sandvik AB, and Thyssenkrupp.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mining equipment market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 90 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The rising demand for metals from manufacturing and construction industries is driving the market demand for several metals such as carbon steel, aluminum, stainless steel, copper, and iron. Shifting trend toward automated machinery from manual processes to enhance the efficiency and productivity of mining operations will aid the demand for automated mining equipment over the forecast period.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/793

The COVID-19 led to an unprecedented downswing in all economic activities including mining operations, affecting the demand for mining equipment. The sealing of international borders and restrictions on trade by several countries in Asia Pacific and Europe impacted the market demand mining equipment during the pandemic period. However, the mining equipment industry witnessed growth from the second half of 2020 due to the government's stimulus for domestic infrastructure construction to support economic growth.

The crushing, pulverizing & screening equipment segment in the mining equipment market is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. It plays a vital role in hard rock crushing and their screening as per type in the mining areas. Additionally, the capacity of the equipment to reduce waste materials and solid raw materials into smaller sizes is creating ample amount of opportunities in the mining area.

The increase in the number of mining and construction projects in European countries is contributing to the remarkable usage of mining equipment. The government is taking several initiatives to strengthen the country's infrastructure as well as the construction sector. For instance, in September 2021, the UK government announced an investment of USD 866 billion for infrastructure development over the next ten years, boosting the demand for metal commodities, such as iron, steel, and aluminum, thereby driving the demand for mining equipment. Moreover, the rising requirement for metals, such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt, for the production of batteries and support electrification of vehicles will drive the demand for mining equipment in the region.

Some of the major companies in the mining equipment market include Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Limited, Terex Corporation, Metso Corporation, SANY Group, CNH Industrial, AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Komatsu Ltd., Joy Global Inc., Sandvik AB, and Thyssenkrupp. Market players are engaged in new product innovations to stay competitive in this highly potential market. For instance, in November 2021, Metso Outotec Oyj expanded its crushing & screening equipment manufacturing facility in Alwar, India. The new factory is expected to start by early 2022 and has the ability to increase the total company's production value by 20% as compared to the current scenario.

Some key findings in the mining equipment market report include:

Increasing demand for natural resources in several application sectors including automotive, manufacturing, and power generation is providing a positive outlook for the industry growth

Increasing mining activities and growing demand for technically advanced mining solutions mainly in developing countries are estimated to fuel the industry growth over the forecast period

The increasing need of hard rock crushers and their categorization is propelling the crushing, pulverizing & screening equipment sale across the globe. Industry players are investing in R&D for new product innovations to attract potential business clients, supporting the mining equipment market growth.

The integration of advanced technologies & features, such as digital control systems, telematics, and autonomous robotics, is creating a high demand for surface mining equipment. Market players' initiatives in developing efficient operator training systems and programs will further propel the segment growth.

The proliferation of coal mining owing to increasing coal demand in the power sector and cement manufacturing companies is driving market growth for mining equipment. The integration of advanced technologies, such as telematics and autonomous operation, into coal mining drills will further propel the equipment sale.

Request for customization of this research report at

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/793

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Mining Equipment Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the mining equipment market landscape

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Impact by region

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 Rental

3.2.3.2 Research and development

3.2.3.3 Manufacturing

3.2.3.4 Marketing

3.2.3.5 Supply

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1 Strategy

3.2.4.2 Distribution network

3.2.4.3 Business growth

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Component suppliers

3.3.1 Raw Material suppliers

3.3.2 System Integrators

3.3.3 Manufacturers

3.3.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.5 Buyer Landscape

3.3.5.1 Introduction

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology & innovation Landscape

3.4.1 Impact of IoT and digitization

3.4.2 Robotics and automation

3.4.3 Industry 4.0

3.4.4 Telematics & GPS Technology

3.4.5 Sensors and inspection devices

3.5 Regulatory Landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth Drivers

3.7 Pitfalls & challenges

3.8 Price trend analysis

3.9 Growth Potential

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTLE analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/mining-equipment-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1703135/Mining_Equipment_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg