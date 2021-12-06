Strategic Partnership will add New Platform for NBA and WNBA Analytics

Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company"), the "Moneyball of Sports Wagering" and the new corporate head of EdjSports and Football Outsiders, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, EdjSports LLC ("EdjSports"), has entered into an exclusive partnership with "Inpredictable" including the integration of Inpredictable's proprietary formulas and analyses. This announcement was made today by Champion Gaming's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Hershman; Champion Gaming's Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of EdjSports, Frank Frigo; and Inpredictable's founder, Michael Beuoy.

Developed by Beuoy, Inpredictable began as a venue for publishing Beuoy's team rankings based on betting market information. It has since evolved into a general playground for sports analytics work, focusing primarily on the NBA and WNBA.

Inpredictable has developed win probability graphs for every NBA game going back to the 1996-97 season - the beginning of the NBA play-by-play era - as well as for the entire 22+ year history of the WNBA. Additionally, there are other tools built around the concept of win probability (e.g. player win probability, a top-games finder, and a "record explainer").

Throughout this partnership, Champion Gaming and its subsidiaries will receive access to Inpredictable's data and analytics. Beuoy will continue to develop Inpredictable's models and will act as a strategic advisor to Champion Gaming. Beuoy will also help develop data analytics and win probability models for horse racing, soccer and tennis.

"As we continue to grow Champion Gaming, we seek to partner with leaders in the sports betting analytics space," said Hershman. "Like EdjSports and Football Outsiders in football, adding Inpredictable gives us best-in-class advanced analytics in basketball to give players the winning edge."

"Mike Beuoy and Inpredictable are an ideal fit for Champion Gaming," said Frigo. "Their unique metrics and sophisticated modeling capabilities, particularly in the NBA, represent the top tier of sports analytics."

"I'm excited to collaborate with the talented Champion Gaming and EdjSports team and to bring my tools and insights to a broader audience," said Beuoy.

Inpredictable joins other groundbreaking analytics properties in the EdjSports portfolio including:

- the original NFL football analytics website founded by Aaron Schatz known for its proprietary DVOA and DYAR statistics. EdjSports - the go-to resource for independent, sportsbook agnostic betting tools and insights and the revolutionary prescriptive analytics tool trusted by NFL teams and Super Bowl Champions.

- the go-to resource for independent, sportsbook agnostic betting tools and insights and the revolutionary prescriptive analytics tool trusted by NFL teams and Super Bowl Champions. EdjVarsity - a predictive play calling analytics tool for high school football programs which launched this past spring.

- a predictive play calling analytics tool for high school football programs which launched this past spring. Massey Ratings - provides objective team evaluation for professional, college, and high school sports.

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine; interactive sports matchup models; spread and over/under distributions; and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

