Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its ESG solution for mining & metals supply chains.

The MineHub ESG Solution enables its users to digitalise key aspects in the administration, certification and reporting of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials, including direct and indirect carbon emissions, as related to the products they sell, buy and finance. The solution is integrated with the core MineHub platform and further increases the value of the MineHub platform at a time when ESG disclosure is of critical importance for all market participants and the industry as a whole.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub said: "Almost every conversation we have with customers and prospective users inevitably includes a reference to ESG disclosure and tracking and whether MineHub can help with that. This new solution is an integral part of the MineHub vision, and is now an urgent requirement - both for the world and for individual companies. This first release of the ESG solution will immediately start helping companies on their ESG journey, and can actually be used well beyond mining and metals, in any supply chain."

The MineHub ESG solution enhances the MineHub core platform to solve material provenance and emissions accounting problems. Users will be able to:

Capture and administer the ESG credentials, including the emissions intensity of their brands and products

Automate the accounting and reporting of Scope 3 emissions (as they connect their suppliers and customers to the MineHub platform)

Enable customer, supplier and logistics, investment portfolio optimisation decisions based on accurate and detailed emissions data

Request and record third party certification of their ESG credentials

Automate the inclusion of the certified ESG data within the transaction data sets related to the sale, purchase or financing of products

Corporations globally are now expected to disclose their certified ESG performance, which includes the ESG profile of their supply chains. This requirement is increasingly tied to their cost of capital, access to trade finance, brand equity and sometimes license to operate. In some jurisdictions and supply chains this is already a legal requirement.

For instance, an automotive company in Europe is expected to have a sustainable brand promise and be able to back it up with evidence of their ESG performance including the carbon intensity of materials that are used in the manufacturing of the vehicle. The provenance information of the materials is expected to be complete, and cover every step and every party involved in the supply chain - from the initial extraction of raw materials in often remote mines, to the smelting, to the manufacturing and into the final assembly.

Particularly, the emissions intensity of a company's upstream and downstream value chain is of increasing importance for purchasing, financing and investment decisions. Disclosing direct emissions is not sufficient anymore, especially in mining & metals supply chains where companies are also expected to track and report the emissions from their suppliers and customers - the scope 3 emissions of their value chain.

Material provenance and scope 3 emissions tracking are difficult and expensive problems to solve, and they require a shared data system across the supply chain participants as a key part of the solution. The MineHub platform is designed to provide just that, enabling the parties to a transaction to share a single source of truth, including relevant operational information - contracts, materials, logistics, finance, etc. - as well as ESG-related information such as emissions and material provenance.

MineHub is also integrating with partners to further increase the breadth and depth of ESG-related data and certifications that users want to provide or need to verify as part of their ESG compliance and tracking needs.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, security and responsibility to mining and metals supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

