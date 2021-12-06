Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce that further to the please release dated June 28, 2021, the 90-day oral toxicity study has been completed.

KGK, the Company's CRO partner, is now completing the 28-day recovery period, after which a tissue histopathology examination and final report will follow.

A full toxicology report of the 90-day oral repeat-dose study with AME-1 and final histopathology report is expected by mid-January 2022.

"The completion of the 90-day oral toxicity study is a major milestone for Psyched as it provides critical scientific data for the determination of safe dosage levels of AME-1, from which all of our consumer products will be derived as we prepare to launch them to market next year," said Jeffrey Stevens, CEO of Psyched. "Although we are waiting for the final report, we are pleased to share that there was no mortality or morbidity of any of the test rodents during the study and we look forward to providing the full toxicology and histopathology reports early next year."

The study examined the effects of Amanita Muscaria on rodents and involved a repeated dose 90-day oral toxicity study of AME-1. The new data will provide information on the major toxic effects, indicate target organs and the possibility of accumulation of test chemical, and can provide an estimate of a no-observed-adverse-effect level (NOAEL) of exposure which can be used in selecting dose levels for chronic studies and for establishing safety criteria for human exposure.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens

Chief Executive Officer

Psyched Wellness Ltd.

t: (647) 400-8494

e: jstevens@psyched-wellness.com

Website: http://www.psyched-wellness.com

Investor Contacts:

Tim Regan/Sophia Bashford

KCSA Strategic Communications

t: (978) 505-2478

e: PsychedWellness@kcsa.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability of the Company to develop Amanita Muscaria-derived products; the safety of Amanita Muscaria consumption and the safety and purity of any extracts thereof; the uses and potential benefits of Amanita Muscaria; the Company completing its studies and reports upon the terms and timelines as disclosed herein; and the Company's studies and reports generating the intended information and benefits.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to continue to develop its mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company; the Company completing its studies and reports upon the terms and timelines as disclosed herein; and the Company's studies and reports generating the intended information and benefits.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations; competition within the psychedelics market; risks with respect to the safety of Amanita Muscaria consumption and the safety and purity of any extracts thereof; the risk that there is no potential benefit of Amanita Muscaria consumption; the risk the Company will be unable to develop its products; the inability of the Company to complete their studies and/or reports on the intended timelines; the inability of the Company to generate reliable or positive reports therefrom; and the risk that the Company will not benefit from the studies and/or reports.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106718