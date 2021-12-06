DJ Hardman & Co Research: The Fulham Shore (FUL) - Investor Forum company research (Nov 2021)

Hardman & Co Research: The Fulham Shore (FUL) - Investor Forum company research (Nov 2021)

Hardman & Co November 2021 Investor Forum company presentation:

The Fulham Shore Plc (FUL)

On 18 November we were delighted to host our final Investor Forum of the year. At the live event, management of Fulham Shore rounded the company presentations off with an upbeat view of what the consumer/restaurant industry has to offer investors in a post COVID-19 world. After taking investors through its robust internal culture and policies, which have helped transition the company through the very difficult sector trading period, management outlined its significant UK expansion plans for Franco Manca and The Real Greek as well as its international franchising ambitions.

We would like to share with you the research note and slide pack, along with the recording of the presentation.

Read FUL research note | Download FUL slide pack |

Watch FUL forum recording

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking here.

