Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Vo2 Cap Holding AB (632/21)

With effect from December 07, 2021, the subscription rights in Vo2 Cap Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 16, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: VO2 TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017133093 Order book ID: 242620 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 07, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Vo2 Cap Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: VO2 BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017133101 Order book ID: 242621 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB