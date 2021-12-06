Anzeige
Montag, 06.12.2021
Spartanisches Urteil! Diese Aktie muss um den Faktor 7 steigen!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Vo2 Cap Holding AB (632/21)

With effect from December 07, 2021, the subscription rights in Vo2 Cap Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including December 16, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   VO2 TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017133093              
Order book ID:  242620                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 07, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Vo2 Cap
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   VO2 BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017133101              
Order book ID:  242621                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
