Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Miller as Chief Financial Officer, effective today, December 6, 2021. Reporting directly to David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet, Mr. Miller will have responsibility for all global finance, accounting, financial reporting, audit, tax and capital planning functions. He will assume the Chief Financial Officer responsibilities from Rob Chase, Executive Chair, who will now focus solely on corporate strategy and investor relations.

Mr. Miller brings to MediaValet over 20 years of technology-focused financial expertise and leadership, and a distinctive track record of driving value creation, in both large public companies and earlier-stage, hyper-growth environments, including initial public offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. He joins MediaValet from VueReal, Inc., a leader in the research, design, development, and commercialization of technology platforms that enable efficient and scalable production of micro and nano-devices including micro-LED technology enabling the next generation of displays, where he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018. Prior to VueReal, Mr. Miller was Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President, Finance, at Sandvine Corporation from 2005 to 2018, and was part of the team that took the company public through to eventual privatization. Mr. Miller holds an Honours BBA from Wilfrid Laurier University, a Chartered Public Accounting designation and has completed the Canadian Securities Course with the Canadian Securities Institute.

"Please join me in welcoming Dave to our leadership team and to MediaValet," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO. "Adding a high-calibre CFO with deep financial, operational and high tech expertise like Dave will help us accelerate our momentum, fine-tune our operational growth execution, and focus on driving more customer and investor value. After a year of searching, I believe we've found the right business partner and financial leader to build the operational foundation to support and achieve our vision for MediaValet and DAM. With us recently surpassing $10 million in ARR, the DAM market expected to grow from an estimated U$4.3 billion today to U$10 billion by 20261, and us levelling up our operations and leadership team in 2021, I believe we're ready for our next material step up in performance in 2022/2023."

"With the seismic shift that's currently taking place in workplace structure and dynamics across all industries - globally, digital asset management has quickly come into the spotlight as a must-have for organizations to thrive in our increasingly digital, fast-paced world," said Dave Miller. "I was drawn to MediaValet because of the exceptional leadership and operational team, and the rare opportunity to help grow a company into an anchor brand, both in Canada and in a global industry. Mass, fast-moving trends, like remote working, digital transformation and society's voracious demand for content, have created an inflection point through which MediaValet is already gaining market share and accelerating with each new innovation it brings to market. I'm extremely excited to join the MediaValet team, and to help accelerate the execution of its strategic plan and shareholder value creation."

David MacLaren added, "I also want to thank Rob Chase, who has served as our Executive Chair and CFO since January 2018. As we've reached another inflection point in the maturity of our business, I'm excited for Rob to now be able to focus solely on corporate strategy and investor relations. At the same time, I'm grateful that Dave will have Rob's continued support to help ensure a rapid ramp as our new CFO."

1 Source: Research & Markets Global DAM Market forecasts 2019 to 2026, dated: October 2021

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

