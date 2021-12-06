Halberd Corporation: Halberd Follow-up Verification Tests Prove 100% Eradication of TNF-alpha, a Major Contributing Factor to Alzheimer's Disease and PTSD/CTE

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) completed verification tests on elimination of Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF). These tests confirmed virtually 100% elimination of TNF-alpha through Halberd's patented extracorporeal process, in combination with its patent-pending exposure to tuned laser irradiation. TNF-alpha is an inflammatory cytokine which has been identified as a major contributor to Alzheimer's Disease, and recently has been linked to PTSD/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and obesity.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Chief Technology Officer of Halberd Corporation and a board certified attending neurologist remarked, "Our extracorporeal confirmation testing has shown a virtual 100% elimination of the TNF-alpha inflammatory cytokine from cerebral spinal fluid. This is a very important step in the regulation of the levels of this cytokine and could lead to a completely new approach to the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, and perhaps other neurodegenerative diseases."

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation's Chairman, President & CEO, added, "The very promising results of these verification tests strengthens our resolve for finding effective treatments for PTSD, CTE and Alzheimer's Disease. We earlier reported on our successful elimination of Phosphorylated Tau from CSF, the primary building block of neurofibrillary tangles associated with Alzheimer's Disease, and Interleukin 6 (IL-6), another inflammatory cytokine associated with cognitive decline."

Hartman continued, "We are on target in our research program to address the elimination/regulation of several other inflammatory cytokines, proteins and glutamate from CSF which have been linked to the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease, other neurodegenerative diseases and obesity. As a result of our research to date, we have homed in on the laboratory methodologies necessary to give us confidence that we will achieve our goals listed in the above test plan schedule. Along with our two major university partners, we will continue to focus on the eradication of the remaining pathogens from CSF and blood plasma related to Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Lou Gehrig's Disease, Epilepsy and Obesity."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed sixteen provisional, utility or PCT patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

