Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - West Oak Gold Corp. (CSE: WO) ("West Oak") is pleased to provide an update on 2021 exploration completed at the Hedge Hog project (located near Barkerville, B.C.).

Highlights of the current work include:

A multitude of sporadic single point anomalous occurrences of gold, copper, zinc and arsenic;

A cohesive cluster of anomalous arsenic and lead values (250 metres in length, width unknown) on the southeast edge of the 2021 grid;

Additional ground has been staked to expand the claim group 1,000 metres to the east; and

A single point occurrence of 0.22% copper and 8.45% iron in soils possibly related to massive sulphide mineralization similar to previously discovered in float boulders further south on the property.

The 2021 exploration program has been designed to explore for structurally hosted gold at the Golden Sky target in the north part of the Hedge Hog property. During 2021, a total of 596 soil samples were collected from a widely spaced grid surrounding the Golden Sky target. This grid covers an area of 1,600 metres north-south by 1,700 metres east-west.

Single point soil anomalies reach 819 ppb gold, 444 ppm arsenic and 2,210 ppm copper (0.22%). The company is particularly intrigued by soil sample L899E, 8775N, located in the north central part of the grid, which returned 2,210 ppm copper and 8.45% iron. Interest in this sample is inspired by previous float samples collected further south on the property including a massive sulphide boulder grading 24.3% copper and 19.6 g/t silver collected in 1999 and five chalcopyrite rich massive sulphide boulders with an average grade of 8.0% copper, 8.9 g/t silver collected by Hudson Bay Exploration and Development in 2000 (as reported in their assessment report filed with the BC Ministry of Mines).

In 2013, Eastfield Resources Ltd. discovered the Golden Sky showing, a new area of mineralization in the northern region of the claims where quartz veins hosted in sheared rhyolite returned grab samples grading up to 1.51 g/t gold, 1.37% zinc, 0.48% lead, 1,203 ppm arsenic and 1,313 ppm antimony. A small soil grid was established at Golden Sky in 2014 but no further work was completed until West Oak's 2021 exploration program.

The Hedge Hog Project is located approximately 12 kilometres north of the community of Barkerville, BC. Exploration models at Hedge Hog include lode gold and ("Cyprus Style") massive sulphides with most historic work having taken place for the latter. No follow up of this year's anomaly has yet been attempted. Other companies active in the area include Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., who are currently conducting a major exploration program for gold, ten kilometres to the south, in and around the former operating Barkerville Mine (the Cariboo Gold Project).

West Oak is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Hedge Hog gold project located 15 kilometres north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. West Oak may earn a 60% interest in the Hedge Hog property by completing $1,750,000 in exploration and making $377,500 in cash and or share payments to Eastfield Resources by the fourth anniversary.

This news release has been reviewed by J.W. Morton P.Geo who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI43-101 and who takes responsibility for its content.

