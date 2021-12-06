Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Following the closing of its Qualifying Transaction and the listing of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SBMI, Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is excited to provide its first operational update.

SBMI's flagship asset is the Black Diamond Project located in the major mining camp of Globe, Arizona. Black Diamond is a massive project, covering 4900 acres and hosting five former producing silver mines. SBMI also owns the George Washington Mine, a former silver and gold producer in Idaho on patented lands.

SBMI's goals are:

Put the Buckeye Silver Mine in pilot production in Q1/22, followed by full-scale production; Finalize plans to have the McMorris Silver Mine back in production within 24 months; Carry out exploration programs elsewhere on Black Diamond to enable a decision on the order in which the remaining former producers will be put back in production; Investigate the waste rock on surface at the George Washington Mine in Idaho; and Defend the treasury.

"The team has made astonishing progress in mining-friendly Arizona," said A. John Carter, SBMI's CEO. "In a short period of time we have gone from an empty field to having a mill pad and an assay lab. Having our own lab means we can be nimble underground and not waste time waiting for third party labs to get around to processing our samples. Our goal of positive cash flow is closer every day."

Some parts for SBMI's mill have been installed onsite at the Buckeye Silver Mine after navigating through the port of Long Beach. Other parts are still in the supply chain and are beyond SBMI's control for the time being. If those parts are significantly delayed, SBMI can choose to accelerate the program at the George Washington Mine in Idaho. Once finalized, the mill will have the capacity to process 125 tonnes of ore per day.

Concerning that program in Idaho, Mr. Carter continued, "We have taken grab samples from the waste rock at surface and expect assay results shortly. If, as we anticipate, the results justify further investigation, we would expect to process a bulk sample to test historical results and to determine ore characteristics including representative grades of silver and gold."

The Company also plans to investigate Black Diamond's potential to host a copper porphyry, as referenced in the Company's January 8, 2021 Technical Report. The mill is not needed for this task. See page 7 at https://www.silverbulletmines.com/technical-documents for the technical reference to the possible copper porphyry, and see SBMI's new website for site video, photos, maps, historical reports and leadership team biographies at www.silverbulletmines.com.

Because almost all of Black Diamond consists of BLM claims or patented lands owned by SBMI, SBMI does not have expensive annual payments or advanced royalty payments to make. Relative to the large size of the land package, the annual carrying costs are quite small.

SBMI has roughly 55,000,000 shares outstanding of which approximately 29,000,000 are in escrow. Almost all of the outstanding warrants and options have a strike price equal to or greater than the price in the recent over-subscribed financing. The Company has no debt outstanding other than normal trade payables.

SBMI expects to disseminate technical information in the near future, in compliance with NI43-101. It is possible the first technical disclosure will be on the assay results from the surface rock in Idaho.

To introduce itself to individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, SBMI will be carrying out a real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference this Wednesday, December 8 at 11:00 am EST. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Mr. Peter M. Clausi, SBMI's VP, Capital Markets, in real time.

Mr. Clausi will provide a general overview of SBMI, its capital structure, its achievements in the field, and its plans for the future. The floor will then be open for questions.

Please register here to ensure attendance at the conference and to receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1512636&tp_key=b542885e5a&sti=silver

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

