Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) (TSX: AI.DB.F) is pleased to announce that the underwriters of its offering of 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2028 exercised, in full, their previously announced over-allotment option, resulting in the issue of an additional $4,500,000 aggregate principal amount of debentures. The exercise of the over-allotment option brings the total aggregate principal amount of such debentures issued by Atrium to $34,500,000. The debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AI.DB.F".

The underwriting syndicate for the offering of debentures was bookrun by TD Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets and co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, and included National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Atrium will use the net proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option to repay existing indebtedness under its revolving operating credit facility, which will then be available to be drawn, as required, for general corporate purposes, particularly funding future mortgage loan opportunities.

The details of the debentures are described in Atrium's press release issued on November 30, 2021 in connection with the closing of the offering of the debentures.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

