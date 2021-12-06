888 Holdings Plc: 888casino wins Casino Operator of the Year at the 2021 EGR Awards

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 888casino, one of the world's leading online casino brands, today confirms that it has once again secured the top award at the EGR Operator Awards, commonly considered the Oscars of the online gaming industry, winning the Casino Operator of the Year Award for the third time.

The annual B2C award ceremony covers a range of sought-after categories, including Customer Service Excellence, Affiliate of the Year, Best Diversity and Inclusion Model, Game of the Year, Best Marketing Campaign, and Operator of the Year.

Despite tough competition against brands, 888 won the Casino Operator of the Year Award for the third time. In addition, it took home the In-house Product of the Year Award for its prized in-house sportsbook platform.

The awards ceremony was presided over by 34 esteemed judges, who shared the following remarks on 888's world-leading casino product: "… content wise, they are nailing everything and constantly evolving" and; "the number of live tables is mind blowing, the personalisation aspect, (and) their performance in general is very, very strong".

In recent years, 888casino has expanded to four new markets, enjoyed record yields and bolstered its position as a market leader in content selection through multiple new third-party vendor partnerships. Today, it offers players well over 2,000 popular titles, including the largest selection of live games in one place, and has been appropriately dubbed, "the Capital of Live Gaming".

Talya Benyamini, VP B2C Casino business unit, commented:

"These awards are a fantastic recognition of the standout year 888 has had. Alongside posting record financial results, this year has seen our product-leadership strategy deliver significant product and content enhancements that put player experience at the heart and provide a personalised and differentiated experience. This is all supported by our innovative and industry-leading marketing capabilities, and our deep commitment to safer gambling which remains at the core of everything we do."

About 888casino:

888casino is one of the world's leading online casino brands, with a multi-award-winning casino experience enjoyed by more than 25 million members. Founded in 1997, 888casino provides a high-quality, safe and enjoyable online gaming experience, with a seamless player experience giving access to the best casino games available. 888 uses sophisticated AI to personalise the gaming experience for players, combining the best external games with unique and exclusive games developed by Section8, 888's in-house content studio.

888 owns and operates some of the most exciting and trusted online Casino, Sport, Poker and Bingo brands in the market. 888 objective, above all else, remains to ensure that all those who download the 888 apps and visit its websites can do so in safety. 888 acknowledges the potential risks that online gambling can present and is committed to ongoing improvements to make gambling safer. It uses technology as a force for good, giving customers transparency about their activity, and using sophisticated AI to detect and block harmful play.

888casino's dedication to product innovation has been recognised through industry awards. In 2020, 888 was awarded Casino Operator of the Year in the 2020 Gaming Intelligence Awards.

Visit 888casino at: https://www.888casino.com/

About 888 Holdings Plc:

888 Holdings plc (and together with its subsidiaries, "888" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading online betting and gaming companies. 888's mission is to develop state-of-the-art technology and products that provide fun, fair and safe digital gambling products to players globally. Safer gambling is a core focus for the Group and, at the beginning of 2020, 888 launched its 'Safer. Better. Together' safer gambling strategy and commitments.

888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since foundation in 1997, leveraging its proprietary technology to provide to players and B2B partners an innovative and world-class online gaming experience.

In 2021, the company was proud to be recognised at the EGR operator of the year awards as the winner of the Casino Operator of the Year, as well as its in-house sportsbook being recognised as the In-House Product of the Year. In 2020, the company was proud to be recognised at the 2020 Gaming Intelligence awards as the winner in the?Casino Operator of the Year?category. In 2020, 888 also won two prestigious awards for its poker platform at the 2020 Poker Listings Operator Awards in the Most Improved Software and Best Beginner Software categories.

The Group is structured into two lines of business: B2C, under the 888 brands, and B2B, conducted through Dragonfish, which provides partners a leading platform through which to establish an online gaming presence and monetise their own brands in a safe and responsible manner.

888's consumer facing websites offer more than just online betting and gaming. They are entertainment destinations: places where people can enjoy a truly interactive experience and be part of an online community that shares common interests. 888's strong and trusted brands are all accessible through www.888.com.

Find out more about 888 at http://corporate.888.com/.

