The development entity driving the first stage of a planned 60 MW solar plant has announced a doubling in the amount of borrowing secured for a project which was supposed to be operational in 2018.A fresh injection of debt from two organizations backed by five European governments has brought forward the long-delayed Djermaya solar-plus-storage project in Chad. London-based development body InfraCo Africa - which is funded by the governments of the U.K., the Netherlands, and Switzerland - on Friday revealed a deal had been signed in Paris last month to more than double the amount of borrowing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...