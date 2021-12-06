Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: Volcon Receives Over 250 Dealership Applications and Hires Two Key Industry Product Managers to Usher in Product Roadmap

With dealership applications at an all time high, Volcon continues to build an all-star team to bring the full range of off-road electric vehicles to the masses

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced that it has received over 250 dealership applications and has officially signed another six, totaling 25 secured tier-one brick-and-mortar stores since launching just three weeks ago. It also announced two new key hires in the newly formed Product Management department. Julio Vitti and Russ Whisler will immediately join the Austin-based team to develop Volcon's aggressive product roadmap and bring products to dealers nationwide and beyond.

"Having received over 250 dealership applications from all across the country since opening up our dealership program, there's no doubt that the Volcon product line is reaching and appealing to everyone in the outdoor powersports industry, especially with existing OEM dealers. We're thrilled about the enthusiasm and what this means for our Company in the years to come!" said Jordan Davis, Volcon's Chief Executive Officer. "Russ and Julio come to Volcon with some incredible manufacturing experience; we're confident with their leadership our future product roadmap will come to life on time and will exceed the consumer and dealer expectations."

Russ, spending his career in powersports, e-mobility, and product planning will be responsible for the voice of the customer within the 4-Wheel Division of Volcon ePowersports. Leading the global product planning and lifecycle management of the future product and technology roadmap will be a key role in the commercialization process. With a strong background in vehicle development and launches, he will be an impactful addition to the team bringing additional product planning, operations, and engineering leadership. Russ's background in electro-mechanical drivetrain systems and powersports vehicle design is complemented by Greenfield Operations experience and global program management leadership within the powersports and light-vehicle sector. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Vehicle Engineering from Purdue University and a Master's Degree in Business Innovation from CEDIM, in Monterrey, México.

Vitti is an international product planning leader with over 28 years of experience with global automotive brands and will be responsible for ushering in the future of the 2-Wheel Division of Volcon ePowersports product planning, lifecycle management, and technology development. Vitti's reputation as a strategic thinker and ability to scale across complex market needs perfectly sets Volcon up to expand well into the complex motorcycle powersports business in the US and beyond its shores. Having worked for brands such as Nissan - most recently managing the product planning for the renowned Z - as well as Harley Davidson, Toyota, and General Motors, Vitti brings not only deep OEM experience, but understands global markets from his time in Japan, Brazil and Germany.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

For more information, please visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

