Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Rockwealth Resources Corp. (TSXV: RWR) (the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed the non-brokered Private Placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced (October 13, 2020) of 6,893,332 Units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,034,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Company also advises the decision of a name change from Rockwealth Resources Corp to Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. At the opening of the markets Wednesday, December 8, 2021 the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name Strathmore Plus Energy Corp and the new stock symbol "SUU". The Company's new CUSIP number is 863083101 and its new ISIN number is CA8630831011.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to pay outstanding debt in the amount of $484,000. Remaining funds will be used for general working capital and the Staking and acquisition of Uranium properties within the Wyoming Uranium producing areas.

The Private Placement remains subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa

President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Dev Randhawa Phone: 1-250-868-8177

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106721