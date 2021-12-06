Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an online marketing agreement ("AGORA Agreement") with AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") and an investor marketing agreement (the "INN Agreement") with Dig Media Inc.® d/b/a as Investing News Network® ("INN").

AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the AGORA Agreement, AGORA will assist the Company with its launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. AGORA will also assist the Company with ad placements and other branding initiatives which will be posted on AGOROCOM and distributed on YouTube, various social media platforms, and all podcast platforms.

The Beyond Medical HUB, located on AGORACOM, will contain multiple landing pages, videos, photos, and other helpful information about the Company updated in real time. The Beyond Medical HUB can be located at: https://agoracom.com/ir/BeyondMedicalTechnologies. Additionally, the Company has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The Beyond Medical discussion forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/BeyondMedicalTechnologies/forums/discussion

In connection with the services provided by AGORA under the AGORA Agreement, the Company will pay AGORA aggregate consideration of $100,000 plus applicable taxes, which shall paid via the issuance of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Payment Shares"). The Payment Shares will be issued in five installments throughout the term of the AGORA Agreement, which commenced on November 29, 2021 and ends on December 30, 2022. The number and deemed price of the Payment Shares to be issued will be calculated using the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on each date on which the Payment Shares are to be issued.

AGORA is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry. AGORA's contact information is as follows: AGORA Internet Relations Corp., 155 East Beaver Creek Road, Unit 24, Suite 304, Richmond Hill, ON, L4B 2N1.

Investing News Network

The Company has also engaged INN, a British Columbia corporation, to provide an advertising and investor awareness campaign. INN will feature the Company's news and logo on its channel homepage as well as use its social media channels to bring attention to the Company's news.

The Company will pay INN aggregate consideration of $52,200 plus applicable taxes (the "INN Consideration"). The Company has agreed to pay the INN Consideration in three equal instalments of $17,400 plus applicable taxes, with the first payment payable on receipt of an invoice from INN. The second and third payments will be due on February 29, 2022 and May 29, 2022, respectively. The term of the INN Agreement is thirteen months, ending on December 30, 2022.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. INN's contact information is as follows: Dig Media Inc.® d/b/a Investing News Network®, Suite L200, 560 Beatty Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 2L3.

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, B.C. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, manufactures medical grade face masks. For further information contact:

Kal Malhi, CEO

604-805-4602

kal@bullruncapital.ca

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106708