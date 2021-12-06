AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:

Name: Dean Murray Position and company Prescribed Officer, AECI Class of securities Ordinary shares Nature of transaction On-market sale of ordinary shares Extent of interest Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained Clearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI Date of transaction 30 November 2021 Number of securities 5 639 Highest sale price per share R114,00 Lowest sale price per share R112,00 Volume weighted average sale price per share R112,66 Value of transaction R631 906,90

Woodmead, Sandton

6 December 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)