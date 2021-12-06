Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.12.2021 | 15:34
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 6

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:

Name:Dean Murray
Position and companyPrescribed Officer, AECI
Class of securitiesOrdinary shares
Nature of transactionOn-market sale of ordinary shares
Extent of interestDirect beneficial
Clearance to deal obtainedClearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI
Date of transaction30 November 2021
Number of securities5 639
Highest sale price per shareR114,00
Lowest sale price per shareR112,00
Volume weighted average sale price per shareR112,66
Value of transactionR631 906,90

Woodmead, Sandton
6 December 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2021 PR Newswire
