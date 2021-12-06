AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, December 6
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealings in AECI's securities:
|Name:
|Dean Murray
|Position and company
|Prescribed Officer, AECI
|Class of securities
|Ordinary shares
|Nature of transaction
|On-market sale of ordinary shares
|Extent of interest
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained
|Clearance was obtained from the Chairman of AECI
|Date of transaction
|30 November 2021
|Number of securities
|5 639
|Highest sale price per share
|R114,00
|Lowest sale price per share
|R112,00
|Volume weighted average sale price per share
|R112,66
|Value of transaction
|R631 906,90
Woodmead, Sandton
6 December 2021
Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
