Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 6
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 3 December 2021 was 393.38p (ex income) 394.90p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
06 December 2021
