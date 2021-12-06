Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, announces its 2022 financial communication calendar.

Event Date Results 2021 February, Wednesday 16 premarket Quiet period from January, Monday 10 Revenue Q1 2022 April, Thursday 21 aftermarket Quiet period from April, Monday 4 AGM April, Tuesday 26 PM Results H1 2022 July, Thursday 28 aftermarket Quiet period from June, Monday 27 Revenue 9M 2022 October, Thursday 13 aftermarket Quiet period from September, Monday 26

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is included in the SBF 120, Euronext Vigeo France 20, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

