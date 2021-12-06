Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Czech Republic Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD?1015?Million by 2026 -?Arizton

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in Czech Republic center market report.?

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Czech Republic data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of?12.34% during the period 2020-2026.?Czech Republic data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 30 Existing Data Centers and 1 Upcoming Facility Spread across 2+ cities including Prague and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:???

Czech Republic is an emerging data center market in Central and Eastern Europe . CE Colo, GTS (T-Mobile), MasterDC, TTC TELEPORT, itself, vshosting, and SPCSS are the major colocation data center providers operating data center facilities across Czech Republic .

In Czech Republic, a robust electricity grid, the country's location as an interconnection point, and the availability of land for hyperscale development will be factors driving the market in the coming years.

Prague is the primary data center hub in Czech Republic, with 14 third-party data centers contributing to over 85% of the existing power capacity in the country. Other cities such as Brno, Ivancice, Ktiš, Luzice, Ostrava, and Zelenec have also witnessed data center investment.

The Czech Republic also offers investment incentives to Czech entities, including data centers. This may include a CIT relief, cash support for the creation of new jobs or training of employees, transfer of land at a reduced price, and a cash grant on capital expenses.

The government of Czech Republic has been taking steps to maximize energy savings and the use of renewable energy in the country. The government is targeting 25% of the power generated to be via renewable energy by 2040.

Key Offerings:??

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue |2020-2026?

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market?

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Czech Republic

Facilities Covered (Existing): 30



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1



Coverage: 2+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Czech Republic

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities?

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction,?cooling systems, and tier standard

Key Market Participants - List of?16?IT infrastructure providers,?3?construction service providers,?17?support infrastructure providers, and?4?data center investors?

Czech Republic?Data Center Market?- Segmentation?

In Czech Republic , greenfield data center projects are witnessing increased investments that will offer major income opportunities for general contractors and sub-contractors in the market.

The adoption of DCIM is mostly dependent on the processed infrastructure from vendors operating in the market.

In Czech Republic, there are around six data center facilities which are certified as Tier III facilities by the Uptime Institute.

Most data centers in Czech Republic use 47U rack cabinets and are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

? Czech Republic?Data Center Market?by Infrastructure Type?

o IT Infrastructure?

o Electrical Infrastructure?

o Mechanical Infrastructure?

o General Construction?

Czech Republic?Data Center Market?by IT Infrastructure?

o Server?

o Storage Systems?

o Network Infrastructure?

Czech Republic?Data Center Market?by Electrical Infrastructure?

o UPS Systems?

o Generators?

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears?

o PDUs?

o Other Electrical Infrastructure?

Czech Republic?Data Center Market?by Mechanical Infrastructure?

o Cooling Systems?

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure?

Czech Republic?Data Center Market?by Cooling Systems?

o CRAC & CRAH Units?

o Chillers?

o Cooling Towers?and Dry Coolers?

o Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units?

Czech Republic?Data Center Market?by General Construction?

o Building Development?

o Installation and Commissioning Services?

o Building?Design??

o Physical Security?

o Data?Center?Infrastructure Management (DCIM)?

Czech Republic?Data Center Market?by Tier Segments?

o Tier I & Tier II?

o Tier III?

o Tier IV

Czech Republic?Data Center Market - Dynamics?

Global cloud-based service providers such as AWS and Microsoft are operating through their partners in Czech Republic. For instance, Prodware and SoftwareONE Czech Republic are partners of Microsoft, through which it offers solutions in the country. In July 2020, DataSentics won the Microsoft partner of the year in Czech Republic, for providing superior solutions and services in the country. Shelf Inspector a computer vision application in supermarkets uses neural network and Azure Machine Learning. Moreover, 5G networks will boost the adoption of digital platforms in the country and heighten the demand for high bandwidth networking infrastructure. Big Data is gaining traction across different industries. It is used in healthcare, telecommunications, retail, logistics, finance, and public sectors. For instance, in Czech Republic, big data implementation in the country's healthcare services has helped improve analytical capabilities and lower the costs of medical care. In 2020, the total investment in the Czech Republic market was around USD 505 million, with over USD 4.6 billion expected to be invested in the market between 2021 and 2026. Prague is one of the most preferred locations for data centers development in Czech Republic, which followed by Brno, and Ostrava.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:?

Big Data and IoT increasing Data Center Investments?

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Centers?

5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment?

Increase in Digital Economy in?Czech Republic

Czech Republic?Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers?

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Prague



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)?

Key Market Participants?

IT Infrastructure Providers?

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer

Data?Center?Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors?

IMOS

KKCG Group

ISG

Support Infrastructure Providers?

ABB

Carrier

CAREL

CONTEG

Caterpillar

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

JCB

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane Technologies

Vertiv Group

Data?Center?Investors?

Ceské Radiokomunikace

CE Colo

T-Mobile Czech Republic

Vshosting

