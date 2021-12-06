Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 3 December 2021 was 375.96p (ex income) 376.48p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

06 December 2021