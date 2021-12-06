Neutra Corp: Neutra Concludes Record-Breaking Year, Aims for Greater Success in 2022

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Neutra Corp. is ending 2021 on a celebratory note, announcing the past year was its most successful on record. The company logged several significant achievements over the previous 12 months and has ambitious new goals for the year ahead.

"We can look back on 2021 with a great deal of satisfaction," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "I'm delighted to say we are finishing a year that has proven to be challenging with success. I want to thank our hard-working employees, our vendors and most importantly, our valued shareholders, whose patience and faith has enabled us to be in the enviable position we're in today. I really excited to see what's in store for us in 2022."

Reviewing 2021, Neutra's biggest achievement was its transformation from being a CBD company to a manufacturer of a full complement of hemp-based cannabinoids, including CBD, CBN, CBG, Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, THC-O and HHC. Neutra's wide expansion of products means the company now has over 75 SKUs versus only 10 a year ago.

This growth in capabilities has enabled Neutra to quadruple revenues. Neutra earned ~$9,600 in 2020, a year ravaged by COVID and an economic shutdown. This year, with the economy reopening, Neutra surpassed its total 2020 revenues in just the first quarter, and is on pace to bring in more than ten times what it earned last year:

Q1 2021 - ~$11,500

Q2 2021 - ~$15,800

Q3 - ~$26,000

Q4 2021 - ~$20,000 current Q4

Another big contributor to the 2021 success was Neutra's acquisition of Deity Wellness and its renowned recreational hemp product brand.

Neutra's national sales team has accomplished its share, as well. The team did a successful test at Wisconsin's Festival Foods flagship store. The entire sales team has grown brand awareness of VIVIS products across six states outside of Neutra's Texas home base (New York, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Ohio and Florida).

The group still has several things in the pipeline it's working to close by year-end.

Neutra has engaged with Mercury Clinical Research to conduct future clinical trials and such initiatives are ongoing.

Finally, Neutra started an equipment rental and consulting business in Oklahoma and is currently working Big Dream Cannabis.

Neutra has several big sales and marketing plans for 2022. These include:

Implementation of an EDI system

Greater focus on sales growth

Developing a new ecommerce plan

Increased Social Media Presence

Development of a new marketing plan

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676167/Neutra-Concludes-Record-Breaking-Year-Aims-for-Greater-Success-in-2022