

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's economy continued to grow at a strong pace in the third quarter, underpinned by investments, trade and private consumption, preliminary data showed Monday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent from the second quarter, when the economy expanded 2.1 percent.



Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP rose 13.4 percent in the three months to September after 16.6 percent growth in the June quarter.



Gross fixed capital formation grew 3.9 percent sequentially after a 4.7 percent rise in the previous quarter. Private consumption growth slowed to 0.9 percent from 2.0 percent.



Exports increased 12.6 percent following an 8.8 percent rise in the previous quarter. Imports rose 7.3 percent after an 8.3 percent climb in the previous three months.



