L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

DATE NUMBER OF SHARES TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS November 30, 2021 530,983,700 Number of theoretical voting rights *: 556,499,194 Number of exercisable voting rights**: 556,368,788

Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

