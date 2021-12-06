L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
LATECOERE (Paris:LAT):
DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
November 30, 2021
530,983,700
Number of theoretical voting rights *: 556,499,194
Number of exercisable voting rights**: 556,368,788
Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
