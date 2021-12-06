Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 29 to December 3, 2021:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 29.11.2021 497,000 41.5569 20,653,793 XPAR 29.11.2021 199,995 41.5577 8,311,328 CEUX 29.11.2021 72,200 41.5655 3,001,031 TQEX 29.11.2021 72,200 41.5690 3,001,279 AQEU 30.11.2021 691,186 40.5340 28,016,553 XPAR 30.11.2021 233,999 40.5321 9,484,460 CEUX 30.11.2021 88,561 40.5356 3,589,870 TQEX 30.11.2021 76,242 40.5106 3,088,611 AQEU 01.12.2021 662,030 41.8480 27,704,656 XPAR 01.12.2021 160,000 41.8280 6,692,478 CEUX 01.12.2021 35,000 41.8364 1,464,275 TQEX 01.12.2021 75,000 41.8477 3,138,579 AQEU 02.12.2021 746,889 41.9229 31,311,786 XPAR 02.12.2021 258,173 41.9308 10,825,409 CEUX 02.12.2021 45,000 41.9345 1,887,053 TQEX 02.12.2021 74,350 41.9331 3,117,726 AQEU 03.12.2021 651,575 42.5229 27,706,835 XPAR 03.12.2021 164,184 42.5404 6,984,448 CEUX 03.12.2021 43,557 42.5388 1,852,862 TQEX 03.12.2021 57,728 42.5415 2,455,838 AQEU Total 4,904,869 41.6502 204,288,869

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

