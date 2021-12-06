Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 29 to December 3, 2021:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
29.11.2021
497,000
41.5569
20,653,793
XPAR
29.11.2021
199,995
41.5577
8,311,328
CEUX
29.11.2021
72,200
41.5655
3,001,031
TQEX
29.11.2021
72,200
41.5690
3,001,279
AQEU
30.11.2021
691,186
40.5340
28,016,553
XPAR
30.11.2021
233,999
40.5321
9,484,460
CEUX
30.11.2021
88,561
40.5356
3,589,870
TQEX
30.11.2021
76,242
40.5106
3,088,611
AQEU
01.12.2021
662,030
41.8480
27,704,656
XPAR
01.12.2021
160,000
41.8280
6,692,478
CEUX
01.12.2021
35,000
41.8364
1,464,275
TQEX
01.12.2021
75,000
41.8477
3,138,579
AQEU
02.12.2021
746,889
41.9229
31,311,786
XPAR
02.12.2021
258,173
41.9308
10,825,409
CEUX
02.12.2021
45,000
41.9345
1,887,053
TQEX
02.12.2021
74,350
41.9331
3,117,726
AQEU
03.12.2021
651,575
42.5229
27,706,835
XPAR
03.12.2021
164,184
42.5404
6,984,448
CEUX
03.12.2021
43,557
42.5388
1,852,862
TQEX
03.12.2021
57,728
42.5415
2,455,838
AQEU
Total
4,904,869
41.6502
204,288,869
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
