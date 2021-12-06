DJ Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 - MULTI UNITS FRANCE

MULTI UNITS FRANCE

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

06th December 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW

Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount (in currency currency Date share class currency) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS FR0007075494 EUR MGTU USD 08/12/ 10/12/ 0.21 ETF - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0007052782 EUR CACX GBX 08/12/ 10/12/ 0.23 Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - FR0010010827 EUR MIBX GBX 08/12/ 10/12/ 0.33 Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR WLDD USD 08/12/ 10/12/ 1.47 LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist FR0010315770 EUR WLDL GBX 08/12/ 10/12/ 1.47 LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF FR0010296061 EUR USAL GBX 08/12/ 10/12/ 1.85 - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF FR0010296061 EUR USAU USD 08/12/ 10/12/ 1.85 - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - FR0011669845 USD WLDU USD 08/12/ 10/12/ 1.09 * Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist LN 2021 2021 Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS FR0010245514 EUR JPNL GBX 08/12/ 10/12/ 0.98 * ETF - Dist EUR LN 2021 2021 Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS FR0010245514 EUR JPNU USD 08/12/ 10/12/ 0.98 * ETF - Dist EUR LN 2021 2021

(*) Computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of share class as of 6th December 2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 08h December 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

