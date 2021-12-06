Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Spartanisches Urteil! Diese Aktie muss um den Faktor 7 steigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.12.2021 | 19:58
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

DJ Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

Lyxor International Asset Management (GOUD) Lyxor ETFs - Distribution Announcement for 08th December 2021 - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 06-Dec-2021 / 18:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

______________________________________________________________________

6th December 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 

Name                 ISIN     Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay  Distribution Income Amount 
                          currency     currency     Date (in share class currency) 
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond   LU2099288503 USD     GOUD USD   08/12/ 10/12 0.05 
(DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                     LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond   LU2099288503 USD     GOVD GBP   08/12/ 10/12 0.05 
(DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                     LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1781540957 USD     LCUS GBP   08/12/ 10/12 0.08 
Dist                              LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1781540957 USD     LCUD USD   08/12/ 10/12 0.08 
Dist                              LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate  LU2198883501 USD     PABS USD   08/12/ 10/12 0.08 
PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                   LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra  LU1799934499 USD     WGES USD   08/12/ 10/12 0.1 
(DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                     LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR)  LU1439943090 GBP     GIL5 GBP   08/12/ 10/12 0.11 
UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR)   LU1781541096 GBP     LCUK GBP   08/12/ 10/12 0.18 
UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Core UK Government                    GILI     08/12/ 10/12 
Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407893301 GBP     LN  GBX   2021  /2021 0.25 
- Dist 
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1646360971 EUR     MFEX GBP   08/12/ 10/12 0.27 
Dist                              LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist  LU1923627332 GBP     RUSL GBX   08/12/ 10/12 0.34 
                                LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist  LU1923627332 GBP     RUSU USD   08/12/ 10/12 0.34 
                                LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD     US13 USD   08/12/ 10/12 0.48 
- Dist                             LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD     U13G GBX   08/12/ 10/12 0.48 
- Dist                             LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS  LU1407888053 USD     U71G GBX   08/12/ 10/12 0.63 
ETF - Dist                           LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS  LU1407888053 USD     US71 USD   08/12/ 10/12 0.63 
ETF - Dist                           LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD     U37G GBX   08/12/ 10/12 0.66 
- Dist                             LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD     US37 USD   08/12/ 10/12 0.66 
- Dist                             LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS  LU0496786905 EUR     LAUU USD   08/12/ 10/12 0.86 
ETF - Dist                           LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS  LU0496786905 EUR     LAUS GBX   08/12/ 10/12 0.86 
ETF - Dist                           LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR)  LU1407892592 GBP     GILS GBX   08/12/ 10/12 1.06 
UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates   LU1407891602 GBP     COUK GBX   08/12/ 10/12 1.48 
Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist                  LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407890620 USD     U10G GBX   08/12/ 10/12 1.48 
- Dist                             LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF LU1407890620 USD     US10 USD   08/12/ 10/12 1.48 
- Dist                             LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR  LU0832436512 EUR     SGQP GBX   08/12/ 10/12 1.69 
UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist    LU1650492256 GBP     100D GBX   08/12/ 10/12 1.81 
                                LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD     PAXG GBX   08/12/ 10/12 1.88 
- Dist                             LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD     PAXJ USD   08/12/ 10/12 1.88 
- Dist                             LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD     LSPU USD   08/12/ 10/12 0.25 * 
                                LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD     LSPX GBX   08/12/ 10/12 0.25 * 
                                LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily    LU1950341179 GBP     SP5G GBP   08/12/ 10/12 0.85 * 
Hedged to GBP - Dist                      LN      2021  /2021 
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF -   LU1563455630 GBP     KLMG GBP   08/12/ 10/12 0.04 * 
Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist                  LN      2021  /2021

(*) Computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of share class as of 6th December 2021

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 08th December 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2099288503, LU2099288503, LU2099288503, LU1781540957, LU1781540957, LU2198883501, LU1799934499, 
        LU1439943090, LU1781541096, LU1407893301, LU1646360971, LU1923627332, LU1923627332, LU1407887162, 
        LU1407887162, LU1407888053, LU1407888053, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, 
        LU1407892592, LU1407891602, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, LU0832436512, LU1650492256, LU1220245556, 
        LU1220245556, LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU1950341179, LU1563455630, 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GOUD 
Sequence No.: 128418 
EQS News ID:  1254624 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254624&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2021 13:25 ET (18:25 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.