Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Yubba Capital Corp. (TSXV: YUB.P) (the "Yubba") wishes to announce that, further to its press release dated October 4, 2021, the binding letter of intent dated October 2, 2021 (the "LOI") with Ruckify Inc. ("Ruckify") to complete a business combination that would result in a reverse takeover of Yubba, has been terminated in accordance with the provisions of the LOI effective immediately. Furthermore, no deposits or cash advances were paid by Yubba in connection with the LOI.

Trading in the Company's common shares is expected to resume on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open on Thursday December 9, 2021.

For further information please contact:

Yubba Capital Corp.

Brian Morales

Director

bmorales@bjmorales.com

