|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|22:10
|Brødrene Hartmann CFO Bought Shares for DKK 350,00
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann CFO Flemming Lorents Steen bought 980 shares for DKK 350,000 in the company.
|23.11.
|Brødrene Hartmann Vice Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares in Company
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann vice chairman Steen Parsholt buys 1,000 shares for a total of DKK 340,000.
|16.11.
|Brødrene Hartmann Q3 EBIT DKK 12 Million
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann Q3 revenue DKK 630 million.
|28.10.
|Brødrene Hartmann Cuts Outlook For Revenue, Profit Margin Because of Energy Prices
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann new outlook FY revenue DKK 2,600-2,800 million, down from DKK 2,600-2,900 million previously• New profit margin outlook of 7-10% before special items, down from 10-13% previously•...
|13.10.
|Brødrene Hartmann Jumps 5% After Carnegie Initiates Coverage with Buy
|(PLX AI) - Hartmann shares rose more than 5% at the open after Carnegie analysts initiated coverage with a buy rating. • Price target DKK 545 implies an upside of 46%• Hartmann is trading at a significant...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BRODRENE HARTMANN A/S
|45,300
|+1,91 %