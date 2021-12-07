'Dark green' fund aims to help healthtech innovators to become global leaders

MTIP, the Swiss healthtech focused private equity firm, has today announced the closing of its MTIP Fund II, SCSp ("The fund") at USD $250 million in capital commitments. The oversubscribed fund, which closed above its target of $225 million, continues its predecessor fund's strategy of investing in growing and innovative healthtech companies primarily across Europe.

The fund, which is one of the few healthtech-specific private equity funds focused on Europe, provides growth capital to entrepreneurial and fast-growing digital health and digitally-connected medical device companies. MTIP Fund II is a designated 'dark green' fund, under Article 9 of the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, meaning its objective is to target sustainable investments.

MTIP Fund II seeks to capitalise on Europe's rapidly expanding healthtech landscape, providing up to €25 million in funding to help promising scale-up companies become global leaders. After a strong first closing in late March of this year, MTIP has completed the final closing of its second fund above its original target with capital raised from new and existing investors, including multiple renowned institutional investors, pension funds, family offices, hospitals, and foundations.

"We are excited to announce the successful closing of our second fund and continue our mission to build the healthtech leaders of tomorrow," said Dr. Christoph Kausch, Managing Partner at MTIP. "The trust our investors have put in us is a great endorsement of our strategy that's built on our singular focus and proven approach to value creation."

Dr. Andreas Schönenberger, CEO at the Swiss health insurance company Sanitas, is one of the investors in MTIP Fund II. He commented: "MTIP has a unique expertise in healthtech and fosters innovation in this under-served private equity sector. Our collaboration with MTIP gives us access to innovative healthtech solutions that enable us to generate added value for our customers."

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated innovation in the healthcare sector and led to the adoption of new technologies. MTIP's investment team closely observes relevant healthcare and societal trends to source the most significant players in various markets. MTIP streamlines an exclusive flow of investment opportunities, which is enhanced by the firm's network, its leading role in Europe, as well as its specific strategy to invest solely in healthtech companies. The company has already made five investments out of its second fund: Oviva, Trialbee, Koa Health, Intelligencia and Mediktor.

