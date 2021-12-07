Covis Pharma Group Announces Two Executive Management Team Appointments

-Appointment of Raghav Chari as Chief Innovation Officer to lead product portfolio lifecycle management.

-Appointment of Nicolas Verbeke as Senior Vice President, Europe & International, to lead our commercial business operations across 50+ worldwide markets.

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covis Pharma Group (the "Company"), a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses, today announced the appointment of Raghav Chari as Chief Innovation Officer and Nicolas Verbeke as Senior Vice President, Europe & International. Both employees will report to Covis Pharma's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Porter. Raghav joins with immediate effect and will be based in the U.S. Nicolas will join in early 2022 and will be based in Zug, Switzerland.

Raghav Chari will be responsible for leading the worldwide lifecycle management of Covis Pharma's portfolio of medicines. Raghav brings 25 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership experience where he has successfully built and led small and large organizations across the R&D and commercialization continuum. Over the last 5 years, he has founded and continues to be involved in several startups that work at the interface between drug discovery and technology. These startups sought to improve how novel products are discovered and developed by utilizing approaches involving machine learning, quantum mechanics, and various technologies for personalized medicine. From 2009 to 2016, Raghav was President of Promius Pharma, a dermatology and neurology company, and Executive Vice President of Proprietary Products at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. In this role he built an integrated R&D and Commercial business which led to several first cycle NDA approvals for products that were developed organically from inception through commercial launch. Raghav has also been responsible for over 50 licensing and product development deals in the biopharmaceutical space. Early in his career, Raghav worked at McKinsey and Company, followed by stints at two small drug discovery/early development-stage biotech companies where he held hybrid R&D and commercial roles. Raghav has a PhD in Physics from Princeton University, and a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the California Institute of Technology, USA.

Nicolas Verbeke will lead the Company's worldwide commercial operations for markets across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Nicolas joins the Company after two decades of consulting and pharmaceutical leadership positions across multiple multinational companies. Before joining Covis Pharma, Nicolas was most recently the Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, for Astellas Gene Therapies. Nicolas started his career in management consulting while working at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young. He then made a career change to pharmaceuticals by joining Celgene where he spent 14 years growing in roles of increasing responsibility across Supply Chain, Finance, and Commercial functions. Nicolas has a master's degree in applied Economics & Technology Management from the University of Antwerp, Belgium.

Michael Porter, Covis Pharma's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "After a careful search, we are pleased to welcome Raghav and Nicolas to Covis Pharma, and I am personally confident that their past experiences and capabilities will tremendously help us in our upcoming accelerated company growth journey. Their unique experiences across a diverse set of companies and functions will play a pivotal role in steering our Company's transformation, as we continue to focus on improving the health of patients with serious medical conditions."

About Covis Pharma

Covis Pharma, with global operations in Zug, Switzerland, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses. Additional information is available at www.covispharma.com .