

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased in October, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 102.1 in October from 100.2 in September. This was the highest since July, when the it was 103.8.



The coincident index increased to 89.9 in October from 88.7 in the previous month. In August, the index was 91.0.



The lagging index declined to 93.2 in October from 93.4 in the prior month. This was the lowest since May.



