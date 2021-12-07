EVLO has designed a new 1 MWh system that will make its debut by suppling power during transmission line upgrades in Canada.From pv magazine USA EVLO, a turnkey storage system supplier owned by Hydro Quebec, has announced the launch of EVLO 1000, a 1 MWh battery energy storage system designed for large-scale applications - specifically electricity generators, transmission providers and distributors. The EVLO 1000 uses a proprietary lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry that offers better thermal and chemical stability than traditional batteries. The system is fitted with more than 200 ...

