EVLO has designed a new 1 MWh system that will make its debut by suppling power during transmission line upgrades in Canada.From pv magazine USA EVLO, a turnkey storage system supplier owned by Hydro Quebec, has announced the launch of EVLO 1000, a 1 MWh battery energy storage system designed for large-scale applications - specifically electricity generators, transmission providers and distributors. The EVLO 1000 uses a proprietary lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry that offers better thermal and chemical stability than traditional batteries. The system is fitted with more than 200 ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de