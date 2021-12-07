DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: NOTIFICATION OF AMENDMENT TO THE AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE (AQSE) ISSUER FEE SCHEDULE AND CORPORATE ADVISER FEE SCHEDULE

AQSE has published updates to the Issuer Fee Schedule and to the Corporate Adviser Fee Schedule.

The updated Fee Schedules will apply from 7th January 2022 and are available at http://www.aquis.eu/ aquis-stock-exchange/rules-and-regulations/document-library.

The updated annual fee will apply to existing issuers and advisers from April 2022.

Should you have any queries please do not hesitate to contact AQSE Regulation at aqseregulation@aquis.eu

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu

Website: www.aquis.eu

